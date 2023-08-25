FBI arrests man in Hollywood Bank of America robbery

Authorities say Michael Noojin (left) was seen in surveillance video (right) robbing a bank in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hallandale Beach man traded his yellow tropical shirt for a tan jumpsuit soon after robbing a bank in Hollywood Thursday.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Friday that Michael Noojin, 67, was in federal custody and expected to make his first appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

Authorities responded to the Bank of America branch at 851 S. State Road 7 at around 2:45 p.m. when they said Noojin, who was wearing a yellow tropical shirt with boats, blue jeans, black sunglasses and white sneakers at the time of the robbery, entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Federal authorities didn’t specify what charges Noojin would be facing.

The FBI asked anyone with additional information to call 754-703-2000.