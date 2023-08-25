New treatment for OCD under investigation

MIAMI – South Florida researchers are actively seeking people with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, or OCD, for a clinical trial into an investigational treatment.

Psychiatrist Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluth with South Florida Research Phase I-IV said the focus is on a drug that targets glutamate, a chemical in the brain believe to contribute to OCD.

“To be eligible you have to be between 18 to 65 years old, you have to have symptoms of OCD and diagnosis of OCD. And we have one exclusion -- there is one medication they cannot be taking during the study that is called fluvoxamine Luvox,” she said.

South Florida is one of 113 sites in the U.S. participating in the study.

To learn more, go to www.ocdtrials.com or call 305-418-0841.

MORE EYE DROPS POSE HEALTH THREAT

For the second time this year, federal health officials are urging Americans to stop using certain eye drops over bacterial concerns.

The brands in question are Doctor Berne’s MSM Drops 5-Percent Solution and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops Eye Repair.

Both products are sold online

Samples of the drops tested by the FDA showed they were contaminated with bacteria that could lead to an infection that can lead to blindness.

Back in March, Global Pharma Healthcare recalled Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma after bacterial contamination led to cases of blindness and death.

COVID FOUND IN WASTEWATER

Preliminary testing of wastewater in the United States has detected a new highly mutated Coronavirus variant.

The CDC did not give details on where the BA.2.86 positive wastewater sample was collected, but said it was part of routine monitoring through it’s national wastewater surveillance system.