Trump sells Mar-a-Lago estate weeks before surrendering to authorities in Fulton County, listing reveals

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump has reportedly sold his signature Mar-a-Lago luxury estate in Florida, according to a Zillow listing which said the resort was purchased earlier this month.

The sale was reported on Aug. 4 just weeks before Trump surrendered himself to authorities on Thursday at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, where he was booked on 13 felony counts.

A report by The Daily Express mentions that Trump has not really sold the property, but simply transferred its ownership to an organization owned by his son Donald Trump Jr.

The listing, which was still available on Zillow’s website Friday morning, shows that a 5,061-square-foot residence at 1100 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach was sold for $422 million.

The home is currently not listed by Zillow as “Mar-a-Lago,” however the address is that of Trump’s Palm Beach residence.

According to the Zillow listing, the last time the property was sold was on April 6, 1995, which is the exact date when Trump turned the residence into the Mar-a-Lago Club. At the time, Zillow said the property was acquired for $12 million.

While Zillow does not provide details about who purchased the property, the website SunBiz reports that the current owner of Mar-a-Lago is a company called Mar-a-Lago Inc., which is owned by Donald Trump Jr.