1 dead, 4 injured after crane collapses at Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, officials say

MIAMI – One construction worker was killed and four others were injured after a crane collapsed near Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The 200-foot crane was carrying heavy renovation equipment when it crashed around 12:15 p.m., according to the City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Officials said the load that the crane was carrying fell upon people underneath, which ended up killing one victim and hurting four others.

Police confirmed the person who died was a construction worker.

Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said at a press conference that officials will be doing their best to remove the broken equipment and will need a small section of the hospital to be evacuated while the removal process continues.

“At this point, the Miami police department is supporting the efforts of the Miami Fire Rescue Department and building department and we’re conducting an investigation through the Miami police homicide unit and crime scene investigation unit together with OSHA and the Miami Dade Medical Examiner Department again to find out exactly what happened during this tragic incident,” he said.

Authorities said two of the injured workers were taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition while two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

“We expect to be here throughout the night and possibly all day tomorrow safely working with the crane company to remove the damaged crane,” said Ace Marrero, a City of Miami spokesperson.

Officials told Local 10 News once the crane is removed, around six patients of the hospital that are right below the crane will be relocated.