FHP: 1 seriously injured after car drives off I-95 overpass at Golden Glades interchange

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver suffered serious injuries after losing control of their vehicle on Interstate 95 South at the Golden Glades interchange early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho told Local 10 News a red Toyota sedan lost control while traveling north in the I-95 express lanes at the exit ramp to State Road 7.

The car then collided into the concrete barrier, drove over it, and fell into the I-95 southbound lanes underneath, according to Camacho.

Authorities said the driver also struck an overhead road sign attached to the bridge, causing damage that requires extended repairs, before getting struck by a gray BMW that was traveling south on I-95.

Camacho said the driver in the Toyota suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported as a trauma alert.

I-95 South was shut down during the preliminary investigation and has since reopened.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim’s identity or their condition.