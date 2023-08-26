‘Multiple fatalities’ reported in Jacksonville Dollar General shooting, mayor says

Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville Dollar General store, the city’s mayor confirmed to Local 10 sister station WJXT. A city council member also confirmed the shooter is dead.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers were in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan said. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

According to multiple sources, around 12:45 p.m. a suspicious man, who is said to be the shooter, was seen at EWU. The alleged man went behind the EWU library after being spotted putting on a ballistics vest, sources said.

Campus security attempted to catch the man but was unsuccessful, sources said.

EWU officials sent out an alert to students about the situation as they were told to remain in their residence halls until the scene was cleared.

Sources also said the suspected shooter’s parents contacted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after they told deputies found a manifesto.

Deegan was spotted at the scene talking with officials and District 13 State Representative Angie Nixon, who represents the neighborhood.

A witness, who was moments from walking into the store, said the only thing that kept him from entering the Dollar General was when he realized he didn’t have any money on him, so he went to another store nearby.

Moments later, according to the witness, he heard gunshots ring out. He said the shooter was firing at cars before he went inside the store.

The witness said he turned around a saw a woman running and another man fall back.

Nixon also called the situation “tragic” and said they were trying to calm the residents down and offer support.

“These are things that we want to try to avoid by making sure that our communities are fully resourced, making sure we’re creating a climate of love and not tension,” Nixon told city leaders were seen gathering in the street for a prayer circle over the tragedy.

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman said her heart is heavy.

“I’m tired of seeing all the shootings,” Pittman said through tears and fervent anger. “The people in this community are hurting.”

She also mentioned that the alleged shooter is dead, but that has not been confirmed.

Prayer circle forms after tragic shooting on Kings Road (WJXT)

Numerous Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were also responding to the scene.

Just before 4:15 p.m., some JSO officers and JFRD crews were seen leaving the area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating.

Law enforcement had the north and southbound lanes of King Street near the Canal Street intersection blocked off.

This shooting comes on the same day five years ago when a shooter killed 2 people and injured 11 others before turning the gun on himself at a gaming tournament at the former Jacksonville Landing.