Northwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting leaves 1 woman injured, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one woman injured in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 6 a.m. near the corner of Northwest 92nd Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Authorities said a few people were standing on the corner of Northwest 92nd Street and Northwest 27th Avenue when an SUV approached and shot at them.

According to Miami-Dade police detectives, one woman sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Traum Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition.

All northbound lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue were temporarily closed as police continued their investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.