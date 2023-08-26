87º

Local News

Police: Victim arrives at hospital following shooting in downtown Miami

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
A man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in downtown Miami, authorities said.

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in downtown Miami, authorities said.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the Bay Parc Apartment complex, located in the 1700 block of N. Bayshore Dr. in Miami’s Edgewater area.

According to a Miami police spokesperson, officers responded to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after a man possibly in his 20s arrived in a car and appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wound.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Authorities said no arrests were made following the shooting and the incident is being investigated by the Miami Police Department.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email