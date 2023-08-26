Police: Victim arrives at hospital following shooting in downtown Miami

A man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in downtown Miami, authorities said.

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in downtown Miami, authorities said.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the Bay Parc Apartment complex, located in the 1700 block of N. Bayshore Dr. in Miami’s Edgewater area.

According to a Miami police spokesperson, officers responded to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after a man possibly in his 20s arrived in a car and appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wound.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Authorities said no arrests were made following the shooting and the incident is being investigated by the Miami Police Department.