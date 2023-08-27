Truck slams into North Lauderdale mobile home, injuring sleeping teenage girl

A person driving a pickup truck slammed into a North Lauderdale mobile home as a family was sleeping inside.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Northwest 44th Avenue and 57th Street.

“Everyone heard a loud boom, which was the truck,” said Carlos Miron, who was asleep when it happened. “I personally woke up to my mom screaming.”

First responders from the Broward Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene and found the truck lodged in the mobile home.

“From the inside, the whole house is inwards,” said Miron. “My sister sleeps right on the corner exactly where the truck hit. The truck carried the whole bed and she landed in the kitchen.”

Miron’s sister was taken to an area hospital but has since returned home, suffering from minor back pain.

“We’re all okay, the important thing is that my sister is okay and that’s all I really care about,” said Miron.

As the sun came up, the truck was towed away, reviling the damage to their home.

The mobile home has a gaping hole just below the bedroom window, and the corner of the home has been mangled.

It remains unclear what led up to the accident.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with finding a place to stay.