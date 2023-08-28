Police: Man arrested after woman shoots at him for breaking into her Homestead home

Police officers arrested Jarmoris Eaddy on Friday in Homestead and he was in the custody of Miami-Dade corrections on Monday.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A man smashed a house’s window, got inside, and terrified a woman, who was with her children when she grabbed a gun and fired at him, and he ran away in Homestead, according to police.

Police officers found Jarmoris Eaddy on Friday afternoon, in the area of Southwest 12 Avenue and 328 Street, and detained him. He wasn’t injured during the shooting.

Before arresting him at the police station, an officer searched Eaddy, 28, and found one gram of MDMA in his right sock, according to the police arrest report.

Miami-Dade correctional officers booked Eaddy at about 9 a.m., on Saturday morning, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he remained on Monday afternoon, records show.

Eaddy is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, five counts of child abuse with no great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.

Eaddy, whose criminal record goes back to an arrest in 2013 for a burglary in Florida City, was out on probation for a case of indecent exposure, records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.