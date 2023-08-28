Police: Teen thought boy she was having sex with was 17; he was 24

MIAMI – Police officers accused a 24-year-old man of preying on a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in Miami Beach and having unprotected sex with her in a car in Miami.

Police officers arrested Ritchie Gonzalez at about 1 a.m., on Sunday after finding him with the minor in the car in the area of Albert Pallot Park, at 3808 NE 6 Ave., according to police.

The teen told police officers that she was staying with her family at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and while she was at the pool Gonzalez told her he was 17, so they connected via Snapchat, according to the police arrest report released on Monday.

The teen also told police officers that she went out on a date with Gonzalez and had consensual unprotected sex with him in the car, according to the report. Police officers accused Gonzalez, who lives in Pembroke Pines, of lascivious battery on a child, records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about this or other cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.