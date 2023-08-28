Woman accused of robbery while armed with 6-inch knife in Miami

Police officers arrested Zullymary Miranda on Saturday over an alleged armed robbery in Miami.

MIAMI – A man accused a 36-year-old woman, who is about 6 feet tall, of using a 6-inch knife to rob him in Miami’s Allapattah area, according to the Miami Police Department.

The man said he knew Zullymary Miranda because they were both “heavy drug users” and frequented Camillus House, at 1603 NW 7 Ave., according to the arrest report.

Police officers arrested Miranda at about 3:45 p.m., on Saturday, in the area of Northwest 17 Street and Seventh Avenue for the alleged incident on July 2 near the Women’s Detention Center, at 1401 NW 7 Ave.

Correctional officers were holding Miranda without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday. She was facing a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.