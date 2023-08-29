Police: Man accused of conspiring to kill someone in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man stands accused of plotting to kill someone.

Miami-Dade police officers arrested Gamaliel Soza on Monday and prosecutors filed a felony case against him on Tuesday and he appeared in bond court, county records show.

Correctional officers booked Soza at about 9:25 a.m., on Monday and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday morning, records show.

Soza was facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a communication device. A judge set his bond at $15,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Tanya Brinkley will be presiding over the case.

This is a developing story.