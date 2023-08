Cell phone video of a Miami tire shop on fire. Source: Lorena Novoa

MIAMI – Crews responded to a fire inside a Miami tire shop on Tuesday afternoon.

Roads were closed near Northwest 14th Street and 27th Avenue as firefighters doused the flames.

Officials from Miami Fire Rescue said a car inside the shop caught on fire.

Firefighters quickly arrived to douse the flames.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the car to ignite.