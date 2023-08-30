Detectives search for 2 suspects, arrest man after street shooting in Miami’s Brickell

MIAMI – The detectives who were investigating a recent street shooting in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood are searching for two suspects — Santiago Rivero Morales and Yosmani Rodriguez Granados — on Wednesday.

A conflict started at The Corner Club, at 1250 S Miami Ave., and continued after the club closed early Monday morning between two groups of men who were walking to their parked cars nearby, according to police.

Manuel Barrios told a detective on Tuesday that he was walking to his yellow Lamborghini when Omar Iglesias Valdes threatened him with a knife, according to a police arrest report.

Barrios also told the detective that Iglesias Valdes’s friend Rivero Morales, 33, then walked to a parked Mercedes-Benz, grabbed a gun, and fired at him and his friend, according to police.

Barrios said that was when his friend Lazaro Guzman Bango also pulled out a gun and fired back at Rivero Morales and the two took off running, according to police.

Barrios said Rivero Morales, Iglesias Valdes, 35, and Rodriguez Granados, 22, started to chase them so Guzman Bango shot at the trio, according to police.

After several witnesses called 911, police officers responded to the street shooting at about 5:20 a.m., near the corner of South Miami Avenue and 11 Street, records show.

Iglesias Valdes, who was born in Cuba and lives in North Miami, met with detectives on Tuesday and told them he was at The Corner Club to celebrate his birthday with friends, according to police.

Iglesias Valdes said they were walking to the car when he heard gunshots, took cover, and took out a pocket knife that he carries for protection, according to an arrest report.

Iglesias Valdes, who lives at a luxury condominium in North Miami, told detectives he ran out of the parking lot and ended up on South Miami Avenue before fleeing the area, according to police.

The detectives reported Iglesias Valdes had “fresh stitches” on his right hand’s pinky and ring fingers and when they asked him about the injury he said he had cut himself with the knife, which he had lost.

Detectives arrested Iglesias Valdes at about 10:30 p.m., on Tuesday, at the Miami Police Department station at 400 NW 2 Ave., and correctional officers booked him at about 4:45 a.m., on Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Iglesias Valdes is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A judge set his bond at $5,000 and corrections released him on Wednesday.