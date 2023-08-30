Eat in the sky: Subway’s flying restaurant to make stop in Miami

File - The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H., on Feb. 23, 2018. The sandwich chain said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MIAMI – Subway is offering a select number of fans the opportunity to dine in a footlong restaurant in the sky in September, the company announced this week.

On Friday, the fast-food brand will launch “Subway in the Sky” — a sub-shaped blimp that invites guests to dine 1,000 feet above the ground.

The ship touches down in the Miami area for three days and is available for reservations from Sept. 24-26.

According to Subway, the blimp is part of Subway’s “Eat Fresh Refresh” roll-out of the brand’s fresh-sliced deli meat in its new “Deli Hero” subs.

The Subway shop is inside the gondola of the blimp and six lucky winners will get to chow down on their favorite sandwiches in the sky.

The Subway in the Sky will stop in cities that include Miami, Orlando, Kansas City and Atlanta.

Subway said last Thursday it will be sold to Roark Capital, a private equity firm with expertise in restaurant management that could help the sandwich chain expand and improve its stores.

Click here If you would like to apply to have a meal in the sky. Registration opens on Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. ET.