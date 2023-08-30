MCSO: Keys man barricades himself inside home, fires shots at victim

MONROE COUNTY Fla. – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made a dangerous discovery Wednesday after arresting a man who is accused of firing a gun and then barricading himself inside his home, authorities said.

It happened in the early morning hours at an apartment complex in Conch Key.

MCSO deputies said Peter Capurro, 57, initially fired a gunshot after claiming there was an intruder inside his home.

Hours later, deputies said he fired two other rounds, nearly striking a roommate, and smashed out the window with “another weapon.”

Photos provided to Local 10 News show what deputies described as two AR-15s, a rifle, and various magazines and boxes of ammunition.

Pictures taken inside the home show a broken window and blood on the bed and floor of a bedroom in Capurro’s home.

According to investigators, after deputies and hostage negotiators responded to the scene, Capurro eventually surrendered to authorities.

According to jail records, Capurro is facing charges that include attempted felony murder, firing a missile into a dwelling, building or aircraft and improper exhibit of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held without bond.