More than 3,000 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held Thursday in Sunrise and organizers say there are more than 3,000 jobs available from over 50 different employers.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FLA Live Arena, located at 1 Panther Pkwy.

The event is free and so is parking, but attendees are asked to pre-register for the event online.

Some of the companies attending the job fair include the Florida Panthers/FLA Live Arena, City of Sunrise, and Broward County Public Schools.

Employers in the medical field, insurance and the travel industry are also expected to be at the fair looking for workers, according to organizers.

Below are some tips from JobsNewsUSA about how to prepare for the job fair:

• Dress professionally as if attending a job interview.

• Practice your personalized pitch, which should summarize your skills and experience.

• Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter.

• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.

Health and safety guidelines:

• As an attendee, you may wear a mask

• Utilize hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.

• If you are sick, do not attend.

View the different positions that are available by clicking here.