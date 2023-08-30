Police: Woman confesses to stabbing man in neck at Homestead apartment

MIAMI – A 42-year-old woman confessed to stabbing a man in the neck on Tuesday at her apartment in Homestead, according to the Homestead Police Department.

After police officers responded to her apartment at about 1:40 p.m., Lacy Sutton said she used a razor exacto blade to stab him after he headbutted her and tried to hit her with a coffee mug, according to the Homestead Police arrest report.

Investigators searched the apartment and found a bloody bright yellow utility knife, and a police officer who searched Sutton found she was carrying two smoking crack pipes, according to the arrest report

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to rush the man, whose condition was critical, to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South Medical Center, according to police.

After police officers arrested Sutton at about 5 p.m., she kicked a police officer who then shot her with a Taser gun to get her in the police car, according to police.

Police officers took Sutton to the Baptist Health Homestead Hospital first, and correctional officers booked her at about 10:25 p.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where she remained on Wednesday afternoon, records show.

Sutton was facing charges of attempted felony murder, battery on a police officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. A judge set her bond at $16,001.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Carmen Cabarga was presiding over the case.