WATCH: Man caught on camera stealing golf cart from North Lauderdale cemetery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing a golf cart from a cemetery in North Lauderdale over two weeks ago.

It happened on Aug. 11 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery, located in the 1500 block of South State Road 7.

Video surveillance shows the man wearing a light-colored NASA shirt and dark NASA shorts entering the premises and then approaching and sitting inside a golf cart.

The man was then seen putting the golf cart in reverse and then backing it into a bush before driving away. As the man left the cemetery, additional video surveillance shows the man striking the exit gate with the stolen golf cart.

Despite the recovery of the stolen golf cart six days later in Coconut Creek, authorities said they have yet to locate the thief.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Pedro Almodovar at 954-722-5803 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.