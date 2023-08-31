Broward College students awarded Heidi Dennis Wonder Woman Scholarship

Ten students at Broward College were awarded the Heidi Dennis Wonder Woman Scholarship at an event emceed by Local 10 News' Saira Anwer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ten women attending Broward College were honored Wednesday evening in Fort Lauderdale.

Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer was there to emcee the event.

Each of the recipients of the Heidi Dennis Wonder Woman Scholarship will receive the scholarship and be assigned a mentor for the year.

This was the third annual event hosted by the Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick Foundation.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Broward College President Gregory Haile were among those in attendance.