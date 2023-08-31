Broward school placed on ‘secure status’ due to potential threat received on app

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek High School was placed on a “secure status” Thursday morning due to a “potential threat” that was received via the Fortify FL app, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the school at 1400 NW 44th Ave. shortly before 11:30 a.m. as a police vehicle was parked outside the front of the campus.

According to the school district, all students and staff members are safe.

The following message was emailed to parents and guardians.

“Out of an abundance of precaution Coconut Creek High School is going on a secure for the school day due to a tip we received. Coconut Creek Police Department is aware and investigating. We have additional officers and security on campus for the day.

When any new information comes out, updates will follow.”

No other details about the threat were immediately released.