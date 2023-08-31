Feeding South Florida fills tractor-trailers with food for those in need after Idalia

Two 36-foot tractor-trailers will soon be heading to the Big Bend area with much needed support in the form of food and water from Feeding South Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two 36-foot Feeding South Florida tractor-trailers are now on the road to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend in Tallahassee with much needed relief in the form of food and water.

Each of these trucks will take 24 pallets with emergency food to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The food ranges from canned goods to mixtures.

Each pallet has 64 buckets of enough food to last 15 days.

Of course, this is much needed relief for our counterparts in the Tallahassee area.

Feeding South Florida has two teams already providing boots-on-ground support and will do so until Monday.

Now, the South Florida Kitchen is shaping up to prepare up to 3,000 meals per day for families is Florida.

Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez told Local 10 News Thursday that this is an opportunity to help out Floridians in need while the need is great.

“In South Florida, we’re fortunate that so many families and people want to help,” Velez said. “We’re in a very giving community, so to be able to provide a space for families to come in and help those affected by the storm -- we’re in a fortunate position to do that. We’re lucky the hurricane didn’t take a southward turn, so for us, there’s a lot of satisfaction to providing assistance and pride with South Florida and being part of a community that’s willing to be so generous and helpful.”

More assistance is needed, and the best way you can help is by donating to Feeding South Florida, which you can do by clicking here.