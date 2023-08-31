Police: Margate man with a history of pretending to be Broward deputy does it again

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies book Kurtz Methelus on Wednesday after a Margate police officer arrested him over an incident on Aug. 22.

MIAMI – A 24-year-old Margate man pretended to be in law enforcement at a restaurant, a hospital, and even in front of police officers, according to the Margate Police Department.

Kurtz Methelus got brazen recently and called 911 to say he was a law enforcement officer in need of help from fire rescue personnel and police, according to a police arrest report.

Methelus told the arriving police officers on Aug. 22 that he was a member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach division and that his sergeant had his information, according to a police arrest report.

Methelus, who was born in Haiti and lives in Margate, was with fire rescue personnel on his way to the hospital in an ambulance when he said he planned to buy a firearm and a bulletproof vest during a future trip to New York, according to the arrest report.

Methelus also wore a tactical vest and claimed to be a BSO deputy during his visits to Manny’s Cafe & Bakery, at 1027 N. State Road 7, in Margate, and the HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, at 7201 N. University Drive, in Tamarac, according to the arrest report.

Margate Sgt. Matthew Jarsen decided to arrest Methelus for falsely impersonating an officer, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, 5 years of probation, and up to a $5,000 fine. BSO deputies booked him on Wednesday and he appeared in court on Thursday, records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.