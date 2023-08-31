Police: Pursuit ends with crash in Fort Lauderdale, 4 people taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Broward County that drew a large police presence on Thursday afternoon.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Broward County that drew a large police presence on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers located what was described as a felony vehicle, which authorities later said was related to a stolen vehicle investigation by the Plantation Police Department as well as a kidnapping investigation by the Miami Police Department.

The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it took off and a chase ensued.

Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into another car in the area of Southwest 3rd Street and 27th Terrace.

After the crash, four suspects bailed out of the car and tried to flee, but all were taken into custody, police said.

The four suspects, as well as the driver of the second vehicle, were taken to Broward Health North by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to be evaluated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not say whether they had anyone in custody or what crime the vehicle was connected to.