U.S. citizens need to leave Haiti ‘as soon as possible,’ U.S. Embassy warns

(Odelyn Joseph, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Haitian soldier stands guard on Thursday in Port-au-Prince as Colombian mercenaries get ready to travel from a prison to court to face charges for the president's murder on July 7, 2021.

MIAMI – The U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert on Wednesday warning U.S. citizens need to leave the troubled Caribbean country “as soon as possible”

The U.S. diplomats attributed the alert to the “security situation and infrastructure challenges” and urged the use of commercial or private transport at the international airports of Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien.

With an ongoing gang turf war involving regular murders and kidnappings, the U.S. diplomats also cautioned against braving roadblocks or participating in demonstrations or large gatherings.

“Things are much worse,” said Paul Christian Namphy, of the Family Action Network Movement, a social service agency that helps Haitian migrants in Miami-Dade County.

A woman grieves after learning a relative who was protesting against a local gang died during a shooting on Friday in Port-au-Prince.

Most recently, at least seven Haitians died during a street shooting after a pastor encouraged a church group to protest against the gang activity in their community, according to Haitian police.

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince had already announced the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and the families of the essential personnel last month.

Displaced people look out over the inner courtyard of a school where they are taking refuge due to gang violence, as it rains due to Tropical Storm Franklin in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, slain President Jovenel Moïse’s successor, has been asking for the help of an international law enforcement force to help the Haitian police with the gang-related crisis.

The unrest exploded after a group of Colombian mercenaries were involved in Moïse’s murder in 2021. U.S. diplomats in Haiti encouraged U.S. citizens to book flights in advance and monitor local news and asked that any U.S. citizen experiencing travel challenges in Haiti contact ACSPAP@state.gov.

A man and a woman run near tires that protesters who were demanding better security in Port-au-Prince set on fire on Aug. 7, 2023.

Here is a list of tips from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti:

Use extreme caution in traveling around the country;

Avoid demonstrations and large gatherings of people;

If you encounter a roadblock, turn around and get to a safe area;

Make and practice contingency plans for sheltering in place and/or accessing airports; and

Review the guidance on travel to High-Risk Areas.