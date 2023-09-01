Detectives investigate shooting in Miami-Dade

PALMETTO ESTATES, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Police officers and fire rescue personnel responded to a house in the area of Southwest 165 Terrace, between 99 and 101 Avenues, in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood.
Fire Rescue personnel took two injured to the Jackson South Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
