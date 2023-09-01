86º

Detectives investigate shooting in Miami-Dade

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Police officers and fire rescue personnel responded to a house in the area of Southwest 165 Terrace, between 99 and 101 Avenues, in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood.

Detectives were investigating a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County's Palmetto Estates, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue personnel took two injured to the Jackson South Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

Location

