Man accused of fatally shooting victim in Kwik Stop parking lot in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning on a second-degree charge following a fatal shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.

The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Kwik Stop, located at 16513 NE Sixth Ave.

According to Miami-Dade police, Pierre Louis Altidor, of North Miami, and the victim got into a verbal dispute in the parking lot before surveillance video shows Altidor going to his car and grabbing a gun.

Police said the victim pulled out a knife from his pant pocket after Altidor approached him with the gun and the men got into a physical altercation.

According to Altidor’s arrest report, he then shot the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Altidor was then transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau for questioning.

“Post-Miranda, defendant admitted to getting upset after becoming involved in an argument with the victim,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. “Additionally, he admitted to retrieving the firearm from his vehicle and returning to reengage and shooting the victim.”

Altidor was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

As of Friday, he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.