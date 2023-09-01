Miami Beach pain doctor’s lawyers get a surprise when child porn charges announced

Jeffrey Kamlet was arrested on human trafficking charges. On Friday, his lawyers thought they could get that case dropped but prosecutors have now filed new charges.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Prosecutors announced new charges in court Friday against a Miami Beach doctor arrested on human trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Kamlet, M.D., was arrested in March and then, in June, one of the victims in the case was found dead.

As a result, Kamlet’s attorneys were in a Miami-Dade courtroom preparing to request charges be dropped Friday, but instead the state announced new charges related to the same case — discovery of child pornography.

Kamlet, 68, a nationally-known pain relief and addiction specialist who remains licensed in Florida, and according to state records still holds staff privileges at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital, was accused of luring two underage teenage girls he met on Tinder by giving them drugs and paying for sex.

One of those girls, who was 17, was found dead in Miami’s Little River in June. No cause of death has yet been released to Local 10.

As a result of the teen’s death, Kamlet’s attorneys were prepared to ask the judge to drop the charges, but instead, learned of the new charges on Friday.

A plea of “not guilty” was entered. Kamlet, who was not present for the hearing, was given a new hearing date for October and a preliminary trial date set for late September.

The judge on Friday set the same bond conditions for the new charges; Kamlet will remain on house arrest. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 14 with a trial, barring any additional delays, set to begin two weeks later.

