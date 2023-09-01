Miami Beach PD: Woman slaps man in hotel bed, pulls out knife before demanding Rolex

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old woman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday, months after she robbed a man of his Rolex at a hotel in Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to an arrest warrant, Miami Beach police were called to the Castle Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue just before 6 a.m. May 19 and met with the victim, who said he had met a woman, later identified as Lateka Delaney, the night before at Martini Bar in Brickell.

After meeting at the bar, he said the two went back to his hotel room and were laying in bed when Delaney slapped him in face, pulled out a small knife from her purse and said, “Give me your watch.”

The victim said he handed Delaney his $28,000 gold Rolex Daytona watch before she ran out of the room.

According to the warrant, Delaney had exchanged Instagram handles with the victim prior to robbing him, and detectives were soon able to identify her as the suspect although they believed she had already returned to Wisconsin by the time they identified her.

As of Friday, Delaney was being held at TGK in Miami without bond on a charge of armed robbery.