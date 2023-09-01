Miami woman wearing hospital gown steals ambulance, police say

Miami woman faces charges after police say she stole an ambulance from a Florida hospital

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A Miami woman is facing several charges after Florida police say she stole an ambulance from a hospital, all while wearing a hospital gown.

According to Port St. Lucie police, Marquisa Allen, 25, was sitting outside of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital when she stole an unattended ambulance while workers were dropping off a patient.

Police said she did not get far, because a GPS tracker on the ambulance located the vehicle stuck in traffic on the Florida Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol officers said they took Allen into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Allen was taken to the Martin County Jail and is charged with giving false information to police, driving with a suspended license, and resisting without violence.