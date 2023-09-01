85º

Police: Man accused of sexually abusing girl when she was 6 in Miami

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Porfirio Diaz was in the custody of Miami-Dade corrections on Friday at TGK. (MDCR)

MIAMI – A 65-year-old man stands accused of sexually abusing a girl when she was just six years old in Miami, records show.

After the girl, now 13 years old, reported Porfirio Diaz had abused her several times and detectives investigated her claim, police officers detained him for questioning.

Miami detectives arrested Diaz on Thursday, and Miami-Dade correctional officers booked him at about 3:10 a.m., on Friday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Diaz, who was denied bond, was facing three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation against a victim 12 years of age or younger.

