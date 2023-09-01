Southwest Miami-Dade crash leaves 2 children hospitalized, authorities say

Police are investigating a crash that left two children hospitalized in southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Southwest 248th Street and Southwest 97th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was extricated from a vehicle following the crash and two children inside one of the vehicles were transported by air rescue to a nearby trauma center.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where authorities were surrounding a black minivan in the middle of the street before a red tow truck arrived to remove it from the intersection and onto the side of the road.

Sky 10 cameras also spotted a silver or gray SUV that was moved to the side of the road by a tow truck.

Miami-Dade police officers were at the scene speaking with witnesses and possible family members of the victims.

Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other information has been given at this time and the cause of the crash is being investigated by Miami-Dade police.