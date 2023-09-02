Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man dead, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to authorities, Fort Lauderdale police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 12:15 a.m. near the 2300 block of Northwest 16th Court.

Upon arrival, police said they found one man with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim’s age or identity have not been released.

Authorities said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.