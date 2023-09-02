MCSO: Reckless driving leads to meth arrest in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old man from Islamorada was arrested Friday after driving recklessly on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Allen Harvey is facing charges of DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon.

According to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies received reports of a reckless driver in a white, Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck at approximately 7:25 p.m. near Mile Marker 95.

Deputies found Harvey in his truck in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

While conducting a search of Harvey’s vehicle, Deputies found approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine and two pipes.

He was taken to jail and his bond was set at $50,000.