Woman accused of stealing from disabled adult in Broward

Brittany Chenrick was in the custody of the Broward Sheriff's Office on Friday in Pompano Beach.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A 33-year-old woman was at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Friday night in Pompano Beach, as she faced 20 criminal charges in Broward County.

Detectives accused Brittany Chenrick of taking advantage of a disabled adult who is over 60 years old in Coconut Creek to misuse their identification and steal from them.

Chenrick appeared in Broward County court on Friday and her bond was denied on charges of possession of fentanyl, two counts of grand theft, two counts of criminal use of personal ID information without consent, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of another person’s ID, and illegal use of a credit card.

Aside from the eight nonbondable offenses, Chenrick was also facing two counts of grand theft, and ten counts of fraudulent use of ID without consent.

Police officers had already arrested Chenrick on Dec. 10, at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek, at 5431 Johnson Road; in October for grand theft, and on June 2021 for retail theft, records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.