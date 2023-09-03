Jimmy Buffett fans mourn singers loss outside Margaritaville hotel

Sunday morning at the Margaritaville Hotel in Hollywood, fans are mourning the loss of Jimmy Buffett, the man whose vision and music is behind it all.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Sunday morning at the Margaritaville Hotel in Hollywood, fans are mourning the loss of Jimmy Buffett, the man whose vision and music is behind it all.

“Today’s the day to go to Margaritaville and wear Hawaiian shirts and just celebrate,” said Jimmy Buttett fan Victoria Piotrowski.

Hollywood resident Marc Nemeth walks the beach every morning, but Sunday, he said, is different.

“The last 24 hours have been emotional with Margaritaville here and Jimmy passing, it’s been kind of tough,” he said.

Known for his positive beachy tunes, Buffett perfected the art of marrying country with Caribbean sounds.

“His songs, a pirate looks at 40, changes is attitudes, it’s almost a life motto,” said Nemith.

His most devout fans, known as Parrotheads, never getting enough of his signature sound.

“We live Jimmy, we breathe Jimmy,” said Parrothead Jeffrey Beauchamps. “Jimmy touched a lot of lives. He touched my life. He was just a beautiful soul, man, and there won’t be another song writer like that.”

According to an official obituary posted to Buffett’s website, he died at age 76 Wednesday, from Merkel cell skin cancer which he had been diagnosed with four years ago.

“Jimmy was a great guy, it was all about Love and spreading love, and music and making people feel good,” said Nemith.