Police investigating southwest Miami-Dade triple shooting as murder-suicide

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation remains active into a triple shooting that took place in a southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood on Friday.

Police are now investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

A woman who died in the gunfire has been identified as Maria Cruz, a teacher at Doral Academy.

Another man was shot before police said the shooter turned the gun on himself.

This took place in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood in the area of Southwest 165th Terrace.

Authorities have yet to reveal the details of what led up to the shooting.

