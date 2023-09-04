Man found dead, pinned under vehicle at west Miami-Dade condo complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating the death of a man found pinned underneath a vehicle in a west Miami-Dade condominium parking lot Monday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the Peninsula Condominium complex at around 1:35 p.m. and found the man unresponsive. The complex is located at 1300 SW 122nd Ave. in the county’s Tamiami area.

Fire rescue crews also responded and pronounced the man dead, according to police. Officials haven’t released his name.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said homicide detectives were leading the investigation and the incident was being treated as an “unclassified death investigation,” pending investigatory findings and an autopsy.

Police didn’t provide any information about how the man might have ended up under the vehicle.