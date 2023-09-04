Man shot during armed robbery in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a weekend robbery turned shooting at a Plantation apartment building.

According to police, it happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Camden Atlantic Apartments, located at 730 SW 78th Ave., west of University Drive.

Police said after two suspects robbed the man, one of the suspects took out a gun and shot the victim.

Medics later took the man to a local hospital and police described his condition as stable Monday.

Authorities didn’t provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.