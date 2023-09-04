Miami police, family want to find driver who hit woman in wheelchair, took off

Family members are asking for the public’s help finding the driver who hit a woman in her wheelchair over the weekend in Miami, leaving her seriously hurt.

The crash happened Saturday in the 6100 block of Northwest Fifth Court, near Miami Edison Senior High School in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Eunice Guerrero, who already suffers from multiple sclerosis, was wheeling herself to a nearby supermarket when the driver hit her, causing several serious injuries, her daughter, Roxana Jimenez, told Local 10 News on Monday.

Guerrero has a broken leg, spine and head trauma, and remained in the hospital Monday Jimenez said.

Jimenez, irate over what happened, said she wants the suspect put in jail and is asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward and alert Miami police.

“The fact that my mother was already going through so much and now we have to add this onto her condition is killing us,” Jimenez said. “The fact that someone didn’t have the decency to stop and (left) her on the ground as if she is an animal, there’s no words for this.”

Jimenez said the driver may be in a red pickup truck, though police have not confirmed that.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the driver’s capture.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.