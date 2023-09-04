South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Miami-Dade mayor for reelection

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The South Florida AFL-CIO, a labor council based in Miami Springs, is backing Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for reelection.

Jeffrey Mitchell, the president of the council who also leads the Miami-Dade chapter of the Transport Workers Union, announced it during a Labor Day event.

“Her record of supporting labor rights and advocating for pro-worker policies demonstrates her dedication to building a stronger and more equitable Miami-Dade,” Mitchell said. “We know she will continue to be a powerful force in standing against attacks on labor.”

The labor council also supported Levine Cava during the 2020 election. Since then, she has advocated for both Miami-Dade’s first living wage ordinance and the Extreme Heat Action Plan to protect outdoor workers.

Levine Cava’s 2024 challengers so far are Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, Miguel Quintero, and Alex Otaola.