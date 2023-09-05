79th Street Causeway Bridge remains partially closed a day after fatal crash

MIAMI – The westbound lanes of the 79th Street Causeway Bridge remained closed Tuesday morning, a day after one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred Monday night on the causeway near Pelican Harbor Drive.

According to Miami police Officer Michael Vega, five vehicles and one motorcycle were involved in the collision.

He said a man was ejected and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

According to Vega, several people in one vehicle tried to flee the scene, but were detained for questioning.

It’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.