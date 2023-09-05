Coast Guard repatriates 2 Cuban migrants found off Florida coast

U.S. Coast Guard crews repatriated 2 people to Cuba on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard took two Cuban migrants on Tuesday back to Cuba after recent interdictions off Florida’s coast, officials said.

Officials with the USCG posted on X, that crews repatriated two people to Cuba Friday following a vessel interdiction off the coast of Florida in “an attempt to save lives and prevent unlawful maritime migration.”

They had a message to Cubans considering the dangerous voyage: “Please, for your own safety, don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted over 6,500 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016