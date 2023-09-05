Coast Guard repatriates 2 Cuban migrants found off Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard took two Cuban migrants on Tuesday back to Cuba after recent interdictions off Florida’s coast, officials said.
Officials with the USCG posted on X, that crews repatriated two people to Cuba Friday following a vessel interdiction off the coast of Florida in “an attempt to save lives and prevent unlawful maritime migration.”
They had a message to Cubans considering the dangerous voyage: “Please, for your own safety, don’t take to the sea.”
Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted over 6,500 Cubans compared to:
- 6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022
- 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
- 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
- 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
- 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
- 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
- 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
