Inmate accused of masturbating in front of officer at Metrowest Detention Center

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate is facing an additional charge after he was caught masturbating in front of a female correctional officer early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident allegedly occurred around 2:50 a.m. at the Metrowest Detention Center, located at 13850 NW 41st St.

According to an arrest report, the officer was working at a desk when she noticed Willie Lee Jones, 48, of Miami, sitting on his bed and masturbating while staring at her.

Police said the officer asked Jones, “Are you gunning me?” at which time “he stopped and stood up from his bed.”

Jones faces one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition at a correctional facility.

Jail records show Jones is currently incarcerated while he awaits trial for three separate cases. He is charged with various crimes, including attempted second-degree murder, failing to register as a sexual predator and battery by a detainee.