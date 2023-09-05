Thieves caught on camera breaking into several cars, stealing 1 in Miami

MIAMI – Miami residents woke up Tuesday morning feeling exasperated after finding that their cars had been broken into, vandalized and even stolen in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood.

A woman, who asked Local 10 News to only be identified as Amanda, said she found her car had been hit when one of her neighbors went by her apartment.

“They knocked on my door and they were like, ‘Is your car in the parking spot? I said ‘yeah,’ so she was like, walk out because you have a busted window,”' she said.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video from across the street of the parking lot that shows one of the thieves responsible for climbing out of Amanda’s car before walking up to other cars that were parked next to her.

Additional surveillance video showed the thief looking inside other vehicles before breaking yet another window and then climbing inside one of them.

“Several people tried to break into several cars last night and one of them was mine of course,” said Elizabeth De La Cruz, who told Local 10 News her car was vandalized during the incident.

De La Cruz said the burglars tried to break into her Tesla but failed.

“They didn’t get in, but it’s something that concerns either way,” she said.

In total, police said the burglars hit 12 cars along Northwest 22nd Court and 23rd Street, while even stealing one car and getting away with about $1,000 cash from another.

Just before 4 a.m., police said they spotted the duo in the act and after a short chase, they took 17-year-old Darest Miller into custody.

According to Miller’s arrest report, he faces six counts of burglary with assault or battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Miami police told Local 10 News that an officer was hurt after trying to chase the burglars. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but has already been released.

Authorities said the other burglar got away but are hoping someone will recognize him and turn him in.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.