Bomb threat reported at South Plantation High School

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police are investigating after they said a bomb threat was called into South Plantation High School in Broward County on Wednesday.

Local 10 News called the school office, but was initially told that this was just a drill.

Plantation police later confirmed that a threat was indeed made and that the school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., was placed on lockdown as a precaution, along with Plantation Park Elementary, which is nearby.

Police later posted on X, formerly Twitter, that high school students were being moved to Heritage Park for dismissal.

According to authorities, the threat is believed to be a hoax, however the campus was swept by officers as a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.