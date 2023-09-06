Keys deputy fired, arrested for falsifying time sheet, sheriff says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was fired this week for falsifying an off-duty detail time sheet last month, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

According to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Deputy Nicole Danielle Titko, 23, of Cudjoe Key, is facing a charge of misdemeanor theft of $440 after she falsified her time sheet on Aug. 16.

Linhardt said Titko was fired following the incident.

“Ms. Titko’s conduct is not acceptable for a sworn law enforcement officer,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release.

Titko was hired as a deputy by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 7, 2022.

Her termination takes effect immediately.