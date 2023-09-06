Man, 26, disappears from Carnival cruise ship after docking in Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 26-year-old man who they said was reported missing by a relative after the Carnival cruise they were on docked at PortMiami.

According to authorities, Kevin McGrath was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday inside his cabin onboard the Carnival Conquest ship.

A statement from the cruise line, however, said his cabin mate actually last saw him around 7 a.m. that morning “around the time the debarkation of guests was beginning.”

“The guest was not located on board despite an extensive search,” the statement read. “The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted and completed a helicopter search of the water in the general vicinity and Miami-Dade police officers came on board to investigate. The guest was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process. Miami-Dade police eventually cleared the ship to sail. The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family.”

According to police, McGrath was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers.

He is described by police as a Black male, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.