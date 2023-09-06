Man arrested after fiery crash leaves 1 dead in North Miami, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he fled from a crash scene that claimed the life of another person in North Miami last weekend, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the North Miami Police Department, Jose David Andres Ventura is facing one count each of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

Police said they were dispatched to Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 182nd Street around 7:10 p.m. Sunday in reference to a traffic crash with serious bodily injuries.

Upon arrival, officers observed an unknown make and model vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to the report.

Investigators said several witnesses advised officers that someone was inside the passenger seat of the vehicle when it burst into flames.

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Detectives said the person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police spoke to a witness at the scene who said he observed a Black Ford Mustang GT traveling westbound at about 60-70 mph when he lost control of the car and crashed into a palm tree near the 1200 block of Northeast 182nd Street, which led the vehicle to erupt in flames, the report stated.

The witness was able to identify the driver as Ventura and claimed that he had known him for a few years, according to the report.

Police obtained video surveillance that showed the vehicle speeding in a residential area and then crashing into a palm tree before fleeing the scene and running to his home nearby.

Police said they were able to get in contact with Ventura’s mother who did not see the crash but claimed that she heard the explosion.

Ventura’s mother told police that when she walked outside, she saw Ventura bleeding from his face and said he told her that the victim was inside the vehicle, the report stated.

According to the report, Ventura also told his mother that his “life was over” before he started crying and then ran toward the back of the house.

Police said after a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) of Ventura’s description was sent out to North Miami police officers, authorities searched the area but were not able to locate him.

Police then spoke with Ventura’s father, who said that he told his son not to drive the Mustang until it was insured and registered, according to the report.

A VIN search revealed the vehicle was registered to another man who lived in Hollywood.

On Monday, Ventura’s father drove him to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital after picking him up at a friend’s house late Sunday night, authorities said.

Investigators said they interviewed Ventura’s friend, who told them Ventura showed up at his home covered in blood with various injuries.

Ventura’s friend told police that he was in total shock but that he did not say anything to him about the crash.

Nurses at the hospital told police that Ventura’s father spontaneously told them that his son was involved in the crash and killed someone.

Detectives said that during their attempt to check Ventura’s cognitive function, investigators decided to suspend any contact until he was out of the operating room and off medication.

On Tuesday, Ventura was discharged from the hospital and transported to North Miami Police Department for questioning but refused to speak without his lawyer present.

As of Wednesday, Ventura was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $50,000.

Police have not released any information on the victim who was killed in the crash.